Nintendo’s financial results also with regard to the software sector, which it reaches and exceeds overall 1 billion games sold For Nintendo Switchwith the updated list of million sellers and the arrival, within this, also of Metroid Prime Remastered and Fire Emblem Engageboth over 1 million copies.

As far as the software is concerned, therefore, a total of 1,036,150,000 games have been sold on Nintendo Switch since its launch in 2017 to today, thus demonstrating a significant amount of games sold for each console, considering that these are now found to have exceeded 125 .62 million units.

To be precise, Fire Emblem Engage reached 1.61 million copies sold as of March 31, 2023, within Nintendo’s fiscal year financial results, while Metroid Prime Remastered reached 1.09 million copies, regarding what’s new on the Nintendo Switch.

For the fiscal year ended, the performances of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were particularly impressive, reaching 22.10 million copies, but also Splatoon 3 surpassed 10.67 million and Nintendo Switch Sports at 9.6 million units. .

So let’s see the updated list of the major ones million seller on Nintendo Switch, i.e. games that have exceeded at least one million copies (although this is not a complete list, given that some third parties are missing):