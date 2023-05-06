The launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is getting closer and many may not clearly remember the events that occurred in Breath of the Wild. And what Tears of the Kingdom begins its story a few years after the conclusion of Breath of the Wild. Nintendo thought it would be a good idea to release a video summarizing the most important events to prepare avid fans of Legend of Zelda to receive the new delivery.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: I am already old and I was just wondering how important it was going to be for me to remember things from Breath of the Wild, I wish more companies would take this example, TV series do it, video games should too.