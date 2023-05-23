Nintendo could end up in a legal dispute after the complaint of a user and his parents against the use of Mario Kart Tour Prize Cratesa feature that could be part of the so-called “dark pattern” that has already claimed other legal victims in the USA.

The reference is to the “Spotlight Pipes”, which is a system very similar to the standard prize boxes that was present until a few months ago in Mario Kart Tour, but subsequently removed. However, his presence evidently caused someone to overspend, which is the central reason for this lawsuit.

Like prize chests, Spotlight Pipes offered a prize to be purchased in cash, but without this being visible to the user before the purchase. A system that can be assimilated to gambling and which therefore can have illegal declinations according to certain regulations.

Furthermore, according to the family that would have initiated the lawsuit, Mario Kart Tour would have pushed the players towards the use of this system to be able to progress in the game, through a trend that American law has previously defined as “dark patterns”, codified by other cases that have also led to the defeat of publishers and developers in court.

Such practices in fact violate some laws such as the Consumer Protection Act of the State of Washington and the law on the business in California. Nintendo, at the moment, has not officially commented on the matter. However, this system was removed from Mario Kart Tour last September and replaced by the simple possibility of directly purchasing items in the internal shop.