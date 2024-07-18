For 10 years now, fans of Nintendo They became obsessed with figures called Amiibowhich are official from this company and which from the beginning were planned to add striking functions in the different games, something that in the end was not achieved so well with the technology NFCHowever, they have always been seen as collector’s items, and users can be happy with a new piece of news that has spread quickly.

Virtually out of nowhere, Nintendo added a major restock of these little statues to their official online store, either on the United States, Europe or Japanwith the return of characters that were already thought to be rare to obtain such as Zero Suit Samus or until the Inkling of Splatoon in the version of Smash Bros. Ultimate. So people already have the opportunity to immediately buy what they need on the shelf.

Something that is a little discouraging is that in Latin America we are all excluded in terms of the sale of items by Nintendosince the American territory considered is limited to only United States and Canadaleaving others hoping that the trusted supplier can bring them to their country. However, Amazon has proven at least in Mexicowho are trying to meet the demands regarding the issue of Amiiboso they can be found from time to time.

So far no new figures have been announced since the arrival of Soraand although The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom It’s just around the corner, it seems. Nintendo has no interest in releasing the chibi figure derived from Link’s Awakeningsomething that did happen with the remake of 2019It is worth mentioning that over the years NFC figures have lost relevance, and it seems that this market will end soon.

Via: Gonintendo