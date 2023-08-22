The growing inflation in Argentina has led several gamers to want to take advantage of the price adjustments that some virtual stores make to the video games they sell so that they continue to be available to the inhabitants of the South American country. The acquisition of video games at these prices has become a common strategy for people who live in countries with a better economic situation. In this context, Nintendo’s gaming platform, known as Nintendo eShopused to be a popular source for getting the latest games like Metroid Prime Remastered or the same Tears of the Kingdom at an unbeatable price. However, a new decision by the Japanese company has changed the landscape.

Unlike other virtual stores like Steamwhere players have taken advantage of the situation and the lack of restrictions for the purchase of video games online. Nintendo has taken measures to modify its payment formats in the Nintendo eShop. This modification has blocked access to international cards that used to be used to buy games at lower prices in the Argentine virtual store. The result of this measure has been the error 2813-2470which appears when users try to make a purchase and are informed that the payment method they are using is restricted in Argentina.

This change has been a shock to many players who had found in the Nintendo eShop a way to access video games at enviable prices given the economic conditions of the country.

Via: Geek Alert Chile