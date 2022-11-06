Twitter is going through a very complicated period after the advent of Elon Muskand according to some rumors it seems that Nintendo have stopped advertising on the social platform waiting to understand how the situation will evolve.

You will know that Musk’s plan provides $ 7.99 per month for verified accounts and fewer ads, but many users have pointed out the potential risks of a similar approach, all while the new owner of the social network it has fired practically half of the employees.

With the public basically divided into two factions, between those who support the work of the American entrepreneur and those who imagine an inexorable decline, the uncertainty is palpable and many are wondering about possible alternatives that do not seem to exist at the moment.

Of course, the companies that usually pay for their own advertisements on Twitter they are following the evolution of the situation, and it seems that the agency that also includes Nintendo among its customers has suggested putting everything on pause until further notice.

The news of the “suggestion” provided by Interpublic Group to its partners would seem to be confirmed, while it is not known whether this notice was actually received by Nintendo and therefore if the Japanese company has stopped the promotion on Twitter.