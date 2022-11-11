The Nintendo Switch Online has become a very popular service for users of this console. Although the initial offer was not to everyone’s liking, today we have access to hundreds of classic games and different DLC. Thus, The company assures that they will continue to do everything possible to grow this section.

In a recent question-and-answer session for the company’s latest financial report, Shuntaro Furukawa, president of Nintendo, noted that the N64 offerings have brought more customers to the service and, in fact, there are plans to improve Switch Online with more features. This was what he commented:

“As of September 2022, the number of paid Nintendo Switch Online members exceeded 36 million. While there are some users who choose not to renew their memberships once they expire, the number of members is increasing overall, along with an increase in people playing Nintendo Switch and titles that support online play. Additionally, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, which we started last year, accounts for a growing proportion of overall memberships thanks in part to the addition of Nintendo 64 titles. The goal of Nintendo Switch Online as a Service is to help users enjoy playing games on Nintendo Switch for a long time, so we are considering several initiatives, including further enhancements to the content of the service. As we discussed in today’s presentation, our goal is to continue to use the Nintendo Account to maintain long-lasting, positive relationships with our consumers. In line with this strategy, we see Nintendo Switch Online as our initiative to encourage our users to keep enjoying Nintendo Switch for many years to come.”

Recall that multiple rumors and reports have indicated that Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance games would join the catalog of platforms available on Switch Online. Although at the moment there is no information to confirm this, Furukawa’s recent statements reveal that Nintendo plans, in one way or another, to expand this service. In related topics, the amount of money that this service generates is revealed.

Editor’s Note:

Although the Switch Online and its expansion started out in a bad way, today it is a great service that will only grow in the future. Not only will we see more DLC added here, but there’s a chance more platforms from Nintendo, or even SEGA, will be added to the available catalogue.

Via: Nintendo