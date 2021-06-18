Doug Bowser, president of Nintendo of America, calmed the Animal Crossing community after the game’s absence at E3 2021.

19 June 2021

Although Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a resounding bestseller around the world, we had no trace of the game in the last Nintendo direct. The community was quick to ask questions, so the president of Nintendo of america, Doug bowser, cleared things up in an interview.

Although we don’t talk about him, we have plans in place.Doug Bowser, President of Nintendo of AmericaDoug Bowser knows very well the impact Animal Crossing: New Horizons experienced during the pandemic. “We have seen video games grow, thanks to the increase of people who are playing them,” Bowser said. Many of these people use the online features of the Nintendo Switch, and Doug continued, “Animal Crossing is a huge cause of all of that, and while we didn’t talk about it in our presentation, we still have plans to make sure, that the 33 million players in New Horizons, have more activities fun for them to participate in. “

Since its launch in Q1 2020, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has undergone several events and updates. As Bowser said, the pandemic boosted video games, with this simulator on Nintendo Switch being one of the most benefited, with more than 31 million sales reached in February of this year.

If you are among the millions enjoying Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can rest assured that Nintendo is still not planning to abandon the title.

