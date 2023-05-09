













Nintendo Starts Lawsuits Against Emulators And Piracy On The Switch

Nintendo went on the creators of two tools that work to hack games of switches which allowed players to “back up” their games from their console to the PC. Obviously, someone with a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom used one of these programs to upload the content online, thus generating the leaks.

It is worth noting that Nintendo They do not usually mince words when it comes to generating demands and “cease and desist” messages so that these kinds of actions stop. Although the same community can turn a blind eye, it must be remembered that the Big N has the possibility of blocking consoles from a distance if it notices unusual activity.

Source: Nintendo

The Japanese company’s claim is that these programs break the locks on your hardware, ignoring your copyright. It would be blind not to admit these movements because we are talking about that the locks are for that very reason and the users sign agreements where it is very clear that they should not break them.

Nintendo already covered a Switch emulator for mobile phones

It is worth noting that emulator developers have never been lacking and they end up posting their creations on Google Play Store. A group was trying to make one for Android, but neither was it slow nor lazy, Nintendo sent its traditional warning that this project should cease for obvious reasons.

Said group published that the Japanese company already warned them that they had to stop their activities because if they did not, they were going to drop the full weight of the law. These actions seem to have already been extended to other projects and it is seen that they are not going to continue, at least in such a public way.

Do you think the sales of Tears of the Kingdom Will be affected by leaks and hacking?