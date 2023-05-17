Nintendo is shutting down online services for Pac-Man 99 – its online battle royale game – later this year.

“On 08/10/2023, the online service for Pac-Man 99 will end and the game will no longer be available as part of a Nintendo Switch Online membership,” the company announced earlier today.

Ahead of this date, the game will see its features gradually shut down, starting in August when the option to buy custom themes will be removed from Pac-Man 99.

Here is Pac-Man 99’s rather frenzied Switch announcement trailer.

as per NintendoPac-Man 99’s full delisting schedule is as follows:

8th August 2023 – Paid Custom Themes will no longer be available to buy as DLC

8th September 2023 – The Mode Unlock and Deluxe Pack DLC will no longer be available to buy

8th October 2023 – End of service

After 8th October, the game will no longer be available to download for new users. However, anyone who had previously downloaded Pac-Man 99 before this date will still be able to redownload the software. This includes any related purchased DLC.

As for that paid DLC, those who purchase Pac-Man 99’s Mode Unlock or Deluxe pack before 8th September will still be able to access the offline modes such as CPU battle, Score Attack and Blind Attack Time after service ends in October.

Nintendo notes this DLC is available to all Switch users, regardless of their Nintendo Switch Online membership status.

On 10/08/2023, the online service for PAC-MAN 99 will end and the game will no longer be available as part of a Nintendo Switch Online membership. For more information, please see our website: https://t.co/qXQczN2pPd pic.twitter.com/3gAMqvE572 — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) May 17, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



Don’t be too sad about this news, however. If the rumors are true, we could be getting a Pac-Man arcade machine Lego model this summer.