Nintendo of Europe has confirmed that it has closed most of the activities of business into Russiamaintaining only a minimal presence on the local market in order to be able to carry out the bureaucratic operations required in what was a standard division.

It is essentially the continuation of the initiative that had already started since 2022, when Nintendo had interrupted a large part of the distribution of products in Russia due to the war in Ukraine. After also suspending the operations of the Nintendo eShopthe Kyoto company has carried out the initiative.

In response to reports that have emerged in recent days, according to which the managers of the Russian division of Nintendo were running “shadow offices” to continue the importation of video games into that territory, Nintendo has published a official communication on the state of operations in Russia.

“In early 2022, Nintendo suspended distribution of products in Russia, placing the Nintendo eShop under maintenance after suspending international ruble transactions for payments. As a result of this, and as a result of the economic situation, Nintendo of Europe has decided to minimize the operations of its subsidiary in Russia,” reads the company’s official statement.

“We will keep one minimal presence in Russia to complete the shutdown process and to be able to ensure legal, contractual and administrative requirements. The Moscow employees received reward packages and their contracts were concluded with mutual agreements and our appreciation for their efforts.”

In any case, Nintendo has also reported that it “continues to think of solutions to be able to guarantee commitments towards our users in the Russian market”, this also with regard to repairs and warranty services for the products sold, which will rely on local partners.