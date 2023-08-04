A number of classic games call of duty appear to have been permanently disconnected on certain platforms Nintendo, making it impossible for players to join multiplayer matches or participate in any online activities. Although most COD fans have moved on to other titles, the fact that some of its most important features are now unavailable is not good news.

It is especially notable that the games affected by the aforementioned issue are all from a time when the franchise had a slightly more realistic narrative and before call of duty keep reviving his villains. Those who aren’t particularly interested in the latest, over-the-top adventures of CODE They may feel especially sad about what happened.

Specifically, all games of call of duty on consoles Nintendo Wii and Nintendo DS they are now offline, according to reports. CharlieIntel managed to get feedback from Activision about the problem, only to find out that the source of the problem is the discontinuation of service Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection on consoles Wii, DS and DSi.

The titles of CODE launched on these platforms used the service Wi-Fi connection for its online features, and its completion means that the multiplayer components of the games are now inactive. Although it is evident that very few people would be playing call of duty on old consoles Nintendosome gamers still quite enjoy the classics CODE.

Also, the newer titles and their live service focus on content, balance, progression, and monetization may have turned some people away, leading them back to the early 2010s franchise games. news, of course, is that the console versions and pc of call of duty of this era, as Modern Warfare 3 and black opsThey still work perfectly fine.

And it is entirely possible that a future CODE may bring back classic features for veteran players, though they would surely have to deal with things like neon-colored celebrity skins and the constant search for seasonal content. In fact, the next game of call of duty will be revealed very soon, and everything indicates that it will be a direct continuation of Modern Warfare 2 of 2022, with some of the content from that game being carried over to the new title. It will surely be a long way from the classics whose multiplayer features were lost on the consoles of Nintendobut still worth keeping an eye on.

Via: Game Rant

Editor’s note: I don’t understand the fans of call of dutybut I guess the only good thing we can say about the drought of franchise titles on consoles Nintendo it’s that the games that people are playing are the ones that recently fixed their matchmaking problems on Xbox 360.