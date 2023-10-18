After a round of progress WarioWare: Move It!, Nintendo has released a new trailer for the game. Although it’s currently only available in Japanese, if it follows the pattern of other trailers, it’s likely that Nintendo locate it and it will soon appear on the rest of the company’s YouTube accounts.

In this trailer, you can see three full minutes of micro-game action, from themed games of Nintendo even some completely random ones.

WarioWare: Move It! will come to nintendo switch next November 3, 2023.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: This has to be one of the craziest sagas I’ve ever seen. Nintendo have created. Each installment has dozens of surprising things and games that will make you laugh, especially if you have someone to share the experience with. The launch is almost there, don’t despair!