We are a very short time away from going on sale The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomby far the most anticipated video game by Nintendo this same year. And although the final trailer has already been shown, it seems that the company wants to continue teaching us content to be aware of the official launch day.

Three short videos with added scenes have been released, so fans are still excited.

Here you can see them:

Remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom the next one is released May 12.

editor’s note: The truth is that I don’t want to see progress anymore, I just want to have the game in my hands. Only two more weeks to be able to enjoy this completely new adventure.