For some years Nintendo has been establishing official stores to sell its products, the best known in the world is clearly the one in New York, but this has spread little by little in the land where the company was born, Japan. Branches have already opened in Tokyo, Osaka and now it’s time to Kyotoa prefecture where the offices of Mario’s creators are located.

To celebrate that precisely this October the 17th The inauguration has taken place, a special video has been released in which they give us a tour through which visitors will be able to walk and buy the company’s products. It is very similar to the stores that are already in the country, but with subtle touches that will make the difference.

Here you can see it:

The store Nintendo Kyoto Store opened in the mall Takashimaya in the city of Kyoto. Thus being the third branch in the country. It has not been mentioned if there will be more openings in the coming years, since for now efforts are being dedicated to the construction of the museum. However, it is possible that these stores will expand to other countries in the future.

For those in doubt, in the store you can buy the brand’s most recent games, but there is also exclusive merchandise such as stuffed animals, clothing, accessories, pillows and much more with the characters of Nintendo. It is even the most accessible place for anyone looking to complete their collection of figures. Amiibo. And of course, the sale of controls Switch Online is available.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: Wow, it would be a dream to visit these places one day, but unfortunately the money is not enough, unless I only buy the plane ticket and dedicate myself only to looking at what’s on the shelves.