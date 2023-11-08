Yesterday was a very important day for Nintendo. Not only were the financial results for the second quarter of the current fiscal year released, which were positive, but it was also revealed that a live-action film by The Legend of Zelda It is already in development. As a result, the Japanese company’s shares rose considerably, to the extent that they reached their highest point since 2021.

The company’s share price closed at ¥6,382 yen on Tuesday. When trading resumed today, the price immediately rose, up 6.7% at one point, reaching ¥6,780 yen. This is the highest share price of the company since June 2021when at the time ¥6,858 yen per share was recorded.

In addition to the announcement of the movie The Legend of Zelda, something that had been speculated for years, in its latest quarterly report, Nintendo announced that the Switch has sold more than 132 million units to date. With this, The company reported operating profits of ¥94.5 billion yen and revenue of ¥334.9 billion yen between July and September 2023, both exceeding analyst expectations.

While Nintendo still expects to sell 15 million consoles by the end of the fiscal year, its software sales expectations have increased by five million units, for a total of 185 million. On related topics, Nintendo still plans to support the Switch. Likewise, these are the actors for The Legend of Zelda movie, according to artificial intelligence.

Editor’s Note:

As expected, the market reacted positively to the announcement of The Legend of Zelda movie. However, it will be interesting to see if Nintendo is able to maintain this high level of stock in the coming days. The market is volatile, and without constant announcements, a company’s value can fall.

Via: VGC