Yesterday, Nintendo surprised us with the first glimpse of Emiusa new horror game published by the Japanese company. Although the Big N is not yet ready to share official information about it, The classification of this installment has provided a number of interesting details.

Unlike other regions, the trailer on the Nintendo Australia account offers a rating for Emiusas well as a couple of details about what we can expect from this installment. Here it is mentioned that this title will feature “strong themes, references to violence and suicide, cruelty, and domestic abuse.” In addition, it has been revealed that the title is rated M15, that is, for people over 15 years old, due to the impact that its themes can have on the public.

Although Nintendo has not shared official information, Everything seems to indicate that Bloober Team, who are working on the remake of Silent Hill 2 at the moment, will be responsible for Emius. The European studio describes this project as a mid-range title, which is typical of the Big N. We can only wait for more information to become available. In related topics, you can learn more about Emio here.

Author’s Note:

Nintendo doesn’t typically do this kind of work, so it will be very interesting to see what convinced them to move away from their family-friendly image to deliver a horror game with a number of pretty heavy themes like suicide and domestic abuse.

Via: Nintendo Life