Although the most recent financial report from Nintendo had a couple of positive developments, such as the fact that Pokémon Scarlet & Violet exceed 20 million units sold, the results published by the company were not to the liking of the market. It is so The shares of the Japanese company have reached their lowest point in the last year.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange price of Nintendo fell from ¥5,624 yen to ¥5,201 yen, a 7.5% decrease. The company’s most recent fiscal report revealed that its net sales decreased by 1.9%, to ¥1.2 billion yen, or $9.9 billion, and net profit fell 5.8%, to ¥346 billion. yen, or $2.6 billion dollars.

Nintendo mentioned that fluctuations in currency markets had contributed to declining sales and profits, despite strong sales of Switch games and hardware. With this, its console sales expectations for the current fiscal year were also lowered. Instead of expecting 19 million, as mentioned in the second quarter, the company now expects 18 million units to have been sold by March 31, 2023.

Hideki Yasuda, Bloomberg reporter, mentioned that this came as a surprise to many, noting that momentum for the Switch is on the wane.. This was what he commented:

“The end-of-year holiday season suggested that hardware sales weren’t as strong despite the expanded offering, which also weakened software sales. Now it is clear that the momentum of the Switch is going down.

Despite the fact that the Switch has already surpassed the sales of the PS4, and the games on the consoles have been a success, the company’s overall results were not as expected. However, with a new Nintendo Direct planned for today, the outlook for investors and the stock market could once again be positive.

On related topics, you can watch today’s Nintendo Direct live here. Similarly, Tears of the Kingdom it could be delayed.

Editor’s Note:

Like other companies, the pandemic took its toll on Nintendo. As if that were not enough, the fact that the supply of PS5 throughout the world is finally meeting the demand of the public, means that the Switch already has competition, this after two years without any.

Via: VGC