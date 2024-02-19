Nintendo has had great success on the stock market in recent years. The high sales numbers of the Switch, the money raised by the movie Super Mario Bros.and the global recognition of Tears of the Kingdom They are just some of the factors that have played an important role in the constant growth of the Japanese company. However, a report substantially affected the value of the Big N on the stock market, since the supposed delay of its next console has severely impacted the company.

Although Nintendo has not shared information about its next piece of hardware, a new report that came to light last Friday has indicated that the Switch 2 would not arrive at the end of 2024, as many expected, but would be available until the first quarter of 2025, approximately in March of the following year. Due, Nintendo's stock market value fell 8.5%, the biggest drop the Big N has had since October 2021. This is what Mio Kato, an analyst at LightStream Research, commented on the matter:

“There seem to be a lot of new Nintendo buyers who may be less familiar with the name and more impatient for the company to come up with visible numbers. “Nintendo's numbers for the March 2025 fiscal year could start to look pretty ugly if key software is delayed at the same time as current hardware ages so much.”

During his last meeting with shareholders, Shuntaro Furukawa, president of Nintendo, avoided commenting on the successor to the Switch, limiting himself to mentioning that 2024 will continue to be a year focused on its current console, something that, considering recent rumors, is more than true. However, analysts such as Robin Zhu, an analyst at Bernstein, They expect the official announcement of the company's next piece of hardware to occur in the next six months.

For the moment, the Big N remains focused on its usual strategy, i.e. launch mid-size titles among AAA games, which will satisfy the growing base of Switch players. Only in the coming months we will see the arrival of titles like Princess Peach: Showtime!an HD remaster of Luigi's Mansion 2the remastering of Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Dooras well as Metroid Prime 4.

Along with this, the next Nintendo Direct, which could happen this week according to several rumors, would give us a clearer look at the company's offerings for the first half of the year. As if that were not enough, reports have indicated that the Big N would be working on a new 3D Mario, Donkey Kong, a remastering of The Legend of Zelda, and more titles that would give the last year of the Switch a good farewell.

For its part, Rumors have indicated that the successor to the Switch would have backward compatibility with this console, so many of the games we see today could even have a number of improvements in the next piece of hardware from the Japanese company. We can only wait and see what the next step will be for the company, and see if its shares will continue to decline in the absence of the Switch 2 or not.

Editor's Note:

It is very strange that people are disappointed with information that has never come to light. Yes, we know that the Switch 2 is a fact and will arrive in the future, but beyond that, everything has been speculation, leaks and rumors, The Big N has not commented on it, and this will remain that way for the rest from 2024.

Via: BNN Bloomberg