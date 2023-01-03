It is the beginning of the year and therefore many new users have received their respective Nintendo switchesWell, during Christmas week holy Claus distributed the console either in conventional model, lite or OLED. For this type of player, the Japanese company has prepared something special, and these are tips with very useful functions of the console.

Among the functions listed is connection with bluetooth devices, since hearing aids ranging from the most basic to some with great sound quality can be connected. Also, keyboards can be incorporated for strategy games or RPGwhich are mainly used to activate commands that the process is slower with joy-cons.

Here the list:

1.- Compatibility with audio and Bluetooth.

2.- Locate lost controls.

3.- Organize group games.

4.- Game classification filters.

5.- Change the button assignment.

6.- Screenshots and video.

7.- Subscriptions to Switch Online.

8.- Newsletter.

9.- Quick menu.

10.- Zoom function.

11.- Exchange of points for physical games.

Editor’s note: Many of these features have been added as updates come to the console, so Nintendo tips serve as a perfect introduction for those unfamiliar with the device. I already want the OLED of Zelda to come out.