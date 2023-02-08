The Nintendo’s stock value it dropped 6.9% after the company announced it changed its financial forecast for the current fiscal year (which ends in March 2023). The company has indeed reported lower sales for its consoles Switches compared to last year. One analyst also believes the situation won’t improve until new hardware is announced.

As reported by BloombergMorningstar analyst Kazunori Ito said, “Earnings showed the Switch is nearing its end of life at a faster pace than anticipated. Hardware strategy is key for Nintendo in the upcoming fiscal period, but it seems that for now it has no valid measurements.”

According to Bloomberg, investors are most interested in Switch sales in the next fiscal year. Unfortunately, Switch sales have decreased in the last two years. The company expects to end the year with approximately 18 million consoles sold, down from its previous goal of 19 million.

“Demand is depleted” for Switch, he said Mark Chadwick, an analyst who publishes on Smartkarma. The man added that the resolution of supply chain problems will now favor PlayStation 5, for which there is much more demand.

In any case, Switch is a hugely successful console and outsold Game Boy and PS4. Additionally, Nintendo has announced that it will raise employee salaries by 10% in Japan. Even if it takes some time to find out what Nintendo’s next hardware will be, we are sure that in the meantime, fans will enjoy the various upcoming games, such as The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.