And the future is equally promising

With rumors increasingly indicating the possible launch of Nintendo Switch 2 in 2024, the prospects for the Kyoto company are certainly bright. In fact, we are talking about a new console that will be fully compatible with the current one and will probably retain its salient features.

Given the incredible response to the Switch, in fact, Nintendo will simply need to bring an improved version of the platform to the shops, without revolutionizing the concept, to continue to grind out millions of units sold and allow further evolution on the software side.