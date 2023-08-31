Nintendo has revealed its latest Switch OLED model – the Mario Red edition.

This new console edition is, as you can see in the header image above, very red. It features a little Mario silhouette tucked away on the back corner of the base, as well as some hidden coins inside its back panel.

This new OLED Switch will be available to scoop up from 6th October. While Nintendo hasn’t shared specifics yet, it has said to keep an eye out for more information on pre-orders, and presumably a price, “soon”.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct.

Nintendo revealed its latest OLED design during today’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct.

Here, we got a closer look at the upcoming title’s gameplay, including its selection of new forms for Mario and co. These include the already shown elephant form, as well as the game’s new Drill and Bubble forms.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is set to release 20th October. If you are keen, you can pre-order the game now.