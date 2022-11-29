The latest installment of video games Game Freak brought to Pokémon Scarlet and Violetthe most anticipated pair of RPG titles of 2022, which even managed to break the sales record for all games of Pokemon, However, many performance problems have been exposed on social networks, despite this, according to a user, it seems that Nintendo is not aware of such failures.

Why should bugs be reported to Nintendo?

A Reddit user invited the Pokémon community to formally point out their dissatisfaction with the game. Because, when he filed his complaint, it seems that the Nintendo Customer Service person who attended him told him that there was no other type of request of this type, which referred to the poor performance of Pokémon Violet and ScarletTherefore, you would have to review what you could do with your application.

Nevertheless, there is information on social networks that shows users who complain about the problems caused by running Pokémon Violet and Scarlet on their Nintendo Switch consoles, there are even guides to avoid bugs, among other things.

However, despite this, it is true that Social networks are not the means to make a request or a complaint, rather, it has to be done with the necessary formality to be taken into account. And this is only through Customer Service attention.

Although, on the other hand, it seems that a former employee of the Customer Service area revealed to The Gamer that, is a kind of general answer that is used. However, we do not know if it will be true or if users do not complain directly. This would be a problem, since if Nintendo doesn’t find out about Pokémon glitches, there’s no way to fix them.

It is because of this that the Reddit user who received the general response encourages other players on Pokémon Violet and Scarlet to expose your complaints, in a friendly way, to Nintendo support.

How much is Pokemon Violet and Scarlet?

They are around 1399 MXN each. This installment is inspired by the landscapes of Spain.

What did you think of the delivery of Pokémon?