Although it is rumored that the new Nintendo Switch console will arrive in mid-2024, Furukawa, the president of the company, reported that he has no plans to stop supporting the current console..

As minimum, Nintendo Switch will be supported until March 2025, which implies one more fiscal year. And given the support given to the DS, the company is likely to keep the beloved console active.

“We are still working on software for the Switch for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.”

In fact, it seems that even more efforts are made for it. The president stated that the software will continue to be supported due to special projects (reference to the success of Mario Bros.) . Below is his statement:

“In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, we hope to maintain the momentum of Zelda and the movie [Super Mario Bros]with a focus on the holiday sales season. On the hardware side, we will maximize not only new hardware demand, but also for those who own second consoles and their replacements.“.

Good news for Nintendo fans! Nintendo Switch will still be around for a while.

The new title of Mario Bros. It is dated March 22, 2024, in other words, at the end of Nintendo’s fiscal year. However, it seems that console support will be maintained, although this does not mean that the push for the new hardware will stop, for which there are still only rumors regarding details and its release date.

However, we expect specific improvements in the hardware.

