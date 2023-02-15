According to reports from Trading View, it seems that recently the public investment fund of theSaudi Arabia have acquired others shares of Nintendonow arriving at own more than 7% of the shares of the Japanese company.

Already last month the Public Investment Fund (PIF) Arab had increased his position within Nintendo reaching 6%, but it seems that after this episode there have been further acquisitions which have brought the investment fund led by Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman to 7.08%, therefore a large package.

As we have seen, Saudi Arabia is focusing heavily on the gaming market recently: in recent months we have seen similar investments with 1 billion dollars in shares also in Embracer Group and minority stakes in Capcom and Nexon also acquired by Saudi Arabia, but the trend is expected to continue in the near future, with further investments in the gaming and esports industry by 2030.

The idea of Mohammed bin Salman and of the Arab PIF is to increase penetration into the gaming market through the nation-controlled Savvy Games Group, while the idea is growing that it could lead to the direct acquisition of a publisher. This clearly introduces several ethical issues, considering the country’s somewhat murky human rights record and the recent allegations that the regime ordered the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.