Nintendo’s plans do not include a new Switch model soon, when it will be four years since the worldwide arrival of the platform, and two years of the Lite version, as the company shared in the presentation of financial results.

Nintendo Switch sold 11.6 million units during the Christmas period, an increase of 7 percent over the previous year, despite supply problems due to the coronavirus pandemic,

President, Shuntaro Furukawa, indicated that sales of this hardware remain strong and that Nintendo has enough components to maintain supply, as reflected in Bloomberg.

Furukawa also indicated that Nintendo has no plans to announce a new Switch model soon, when will be four years from the launch of the original Switch in 2021 (March 2017), and two of the Lite version (September 2019).

In August, Bloomberg reported that Nintendo was working on a new Switch expected to be released this year, with which to compete in the market with the new “hardware” from Sony and Microsoft, the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X / S.

A Super Mario theme park

The first theme park “Super Mario”, one of the most important characters in the history of video games, will open in a few weeks in the city of Osaka, according to the announcement by Universal Studios Japan.

Featuring a real-life Bowser castle and an interactive “Mario Kart” ride, the attraction was originally slated to open in July 2020, ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, with a large number of expected visitors.

But the long-awaited “Super Nintendo World” zone at Universal Studios Japan was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic along with the Games, which will now take place in the middle of next year.

The Mario Kart Station in the Super Nintendo World. Photo: Reuters

It’s the gaming giant’s first foray into theme parks, and USJ calls it a “land of immersion in legendary Nintendo worlds, characters and adventures where guests can play inside their favorite Nintendo games.”

Augmented reality headsets are a feature of some attractions, while a bracelet connected to a smartphone allows visitors to collect coins and virtual objects, as in the popular Mario games.

With information from DPA.