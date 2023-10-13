Who Mario, In fact? It’s a question the Internet has been asking since the voice actor’s retirement from Mario lifelong, Charles Martinetwhile wondering who could be replacing him as the voice of the iconic plumber from Nintendo.

Yesterday, fans narrowed the suspects down to one person, the actor named Mick Wingert. But the denial of Wingert about his possible connection with Mario It left everyone totally perplexed.

We now have an official answer: Nintendo has confirmed that the voice of Mario in Super Mario Bros. Wonder is not that of Mick Wingertbut that of Kevin Afghaniwho takes on the role of the iconic plumber.

“Incredibly proud to have given voice to Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder“Afghani wrote on Twitter. “Thanks to Nintendo for inviting me to the Kingdom of Flowers!”

Mystery solved. But it took us a while to get here. The rumors about Wingert and Mario began yesterday with the circulation of an unconfirmed list of voice actors supposedly from the credits of the upcoming game Super Mario Bros. Wonder. As reported by VGC, this list was supposedly pulled from a kiosk demo and listed all of the game’s voice actors. However, the list appeared to be in alphabetical order by last name and did not include which roles each person played.

Several Internet sleuths analyzed the list, created spreadsheets and examined IMDB pages and demos trying to figure out which of its 21 actors was Mario, but the results were inconclusive. Some names were familiar and easily dismissed, like Caety Sagoian, Kenny James, and Samantha Kelly, who were likely reprising their performances as Bowser Jr., Bowser, and Peach and the Toads respectively. Other names, such as Anton Kobylko, Ewout Eggink and Rafa Parra, were less well known, but mainly had voice roles in other languages. While we can’t completely rule out any of these, it’s easy to assume that all international actors are lending their voices to the Talking Flower of Super Mario Bros. Wonder in their respective languages.

Finally, there are a handful of women on the list like Dawn M. Bennet, Christine Marie Cabanos, and Giselle Fernandez. And while women certainly can be whatever they want to be, including Marioit is a little less likely that Nintendo cast a woman for the role of Mario, Luigi and Wario. All this narrowed the possibilities down to two names: Kevin Afghani and Mick Wingertnone of which have ever appeared in a game Mario before. Wingert seemed the most likely option, not least because the vocal demo of afghani sounded remarkably similar to the Talking Flower’s English voice we’d heard in the trailers, and the extensive experience of Wingert and his demonstrated range of roles seemed to fit well with a role that encompasses not only Mariobut also to Baby MarioLuigi, Wario and other characters.

But the official response and on the record Mick Wingert was that although he could neither confirm nor deny his participation in Super Mario Bros. Wonder“could confirm that he was not giving voice to Mario“.

Instead, it is afghaniwho has now confirmed that he took on the iconic role in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: I honestly don’t care who does the voice of MarioI’m still hurt because they ruled out Charles Martinet :…( What did interest me was how the gamer researchers got to work, that was impressive!