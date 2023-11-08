He nintendo switch It is already more than seven years old, and although many thought that 2023 would be the last year with substantial support from the Big N and other companies, it seems that this will not be the case. Through its quarterly financial report, Nintendo has confirmed that they plan to continue supporting the Switch in its upcoming eighth year on the market.

In March 2024, the Switch will enter the eighth year of its life cycle. This means that They plan to launch new titles and content. Although at the moment we do not have clear information about the future of this console, we know that Metroid Prime 4 is still planned to come to the Switch in the future, and rumors still claim that a new Donkey Kong would be on the way,

According to the statement, Nintendo wants to support the Switch without being tied to the traditional concept of the platform’s life cycle. Let us remember that, approximately, a console enjoys eight years of support before its successor hits the market. Of course, it all depends on how successful it is, and considering the more than 130 million Switch units on the market, the Big N wants to expand the life of this console as much as possible.

Eight years for a console still sounds like a good time for support. When Nintendo talked about supporting the Switch during its ninth or tenth year, that’s when we should worry. In the meantime, let’s hope that 2024 has several surprises for us.

