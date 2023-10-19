On the trail of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomfans of Nintendo have been trying to determine if Nintendo will create a new Zelda in the style of ancient adventures in 2D. Is there a way forward for that approach, or Nintendo will continue with the style in 3D of Tears of the Kingdom hereinafter? That’s a question we don’t have an answer to, but as far as the Mario, Nintendo He has made his intentions very clear.

As part of an interview with a developer Nintendo about Super Mario Bros. WonderTakashi Tezuka from Nintendo spoke about the future of gaming Mario. Super Mario Bros. Wonder It is the latest in the field of gaming. Mario in 2Dand there will undoubtedly be a new title in 3D in the future too. According to Tezuka, fans can expect both types of games Mario continue in the future.

“We will continue to create gameplay of Mariowhether in 2D either 3D, so I hope everyone continues to enjoy it. And also, we were talking about my tendency to ask for the impossible (laughs), but as Kondo-san mentioned, to create fun gameplay within the limitations of the hardware, it requires great creativity and ingenuity to go beyond those restrictions. I think fun gameplay is what comes out of such an environment. I hope to continue creating games while building a good relationship with other team members so that my ‘impossible’ suggestions don’t end up being impossible, but instead create opportunities for everyone to contribute their own solutions. Well, that last comment was directed to the members of the development team. (laughs) The games Mario They have a bright future ahead of them!”

Read our review of Super Mario Bros. Wonder here.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: Well there you have it friends, as has happened over the years and against what people would like. Miyamoto, Mario will continue in both formats: 2D and 3D. If you ask me, I enjoy the 2D and I’m glad that there are plans to continue releasing games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder.