Today the fans of Nintendo In Latin America they have received a special message from the company, since the localization of a video game in dubbing and text into Latin Spanish has been confirmed. This through spokespersons for the brand who participated in a special video commemorating that it already has a greater presence in this region.

A review was made of everything that was experienced this year, such as large releases where Mario Strikers: Battle Lague, Kirby and The Forgotten Land, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Splatoon 3 and many more games. And it was highlighted that the game that will have dubbing into Latin Spanish is neither more nor less than The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

End of the year message from Nintendo Latin America for fans and new fans in our region. Thanks for the support and happy holidays! See the message here 👉 https://t.co/YXUt66NsJw pic.twitter.com/hgkguohNTd — Nintendo Latin America (@NintendoLatam) December 14, 2022

It’s worth mentioning, that it may sound a bit strange that such news is breaking, given that the predecessor games of this timeline of Zelda They also have said dubbing. And yes, we are expressing it in the plural, because both Breath of the Wild como Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity They have the voices fully dubbed into our language.

Remember that the newest game in the franchise is released on May 12 for nintendo switch.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: It was good that the location was confirmed, but I would have considered it more important to talk about locating deliveries such as Pokémon, since today we continue to read it in Spanish. Also, little is said about the fact that Kirby had a Latin dubbing this year.