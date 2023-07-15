The players of “Breath of the Wild” are concerned about the lack of a Goron since the appearance of the trailers for Tears of the Kingdom. Specifically, the complete absence of Yunobo despite Riju, Sidon and Tulin they make appearances. For those who are not familiar with Yunobohe helps Link regain control of a Divine Beast in “Breath of the Wild” when heading to Death Mountain.

It is one of the four companions that Link has during his journey as he battles the four beasts before heading to Hyrule Castle. The fact that the other three companions have been shown in the trailer and have been highlighted by Nintendo has given fans of Yunobo a good reason to worry. Although Yunobo is nowhere to be seen, there seems to be a glimpse of a Goron nameless who could very well be the young hero we’re all looking for.

The fans began to create dozens of theories to explain the fate of the beloved Yunobobut today, we finally have an official response from Nintendo and his Twitter account.

This young, bulky Goron is Yunobo, a longtime ally of Link’s who recently began his own mining business on Death Mountain. It seems this once kind and compassionate Goron has been acting a bit strange lately… #TearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/53EjdNnwch — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) July 12, 2023

And well, there you have it. They shouldn’t worry about Yunobo anymore as he is perfectly fine.

