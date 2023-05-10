This May 9, a lot of data has emerged in relation to the fiscal year of Nintendorevealing how it is faring for switches As for the distribution of consoles, which already exceed 125 million units distributed. But obviously, this information has to be complemented with the respective video games, which reached striking figures.

First of all, it was revealed that just over 1,036 million games have been sold worldwide, this includes copies in digital format, as well as those sold in physical stores. The figure is quite understandable, after all, games like Mario Kart 8 they continue to become a must-buy for those who are new to the console.

For its part, it is reported that during the first three months of the year 41.85 million titles were sold, some of them with outstanding figures for quite recent releases. The titles that emerge as the best received were Fire Emblem Engage, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe And till Metroid Prime Remastered with more than a million copies.

It is also emphasized that they are forecasting to sell 15 million more consoles for this fiscal year, which could indicate that the next one is preparing for the arrival of the evolution of switches. That also means that for the moment they are not going to reveal their plans for the future with hardware, unless they want to take a first look in September.

Via: Nintendo

editor’s note: The road for Nintendo is going very well at the moment, and now that strong things like Tears of The Kingdom are arriving, I don’t deny that the numbers are on the rise. We will see the results in a year.