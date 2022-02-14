The most recent nintendo direct finally confirmed the existence of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and although fans will have to wait until September of this year to get their hands on it, the big n has revealed a few interesting details about the two protagonists that this next adventure will have.

Via its European Twitter account, Nintendo confirmed Noah and Mioh as the two protagonists that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will have.

Meet Mio, the other protagonist of #XenobladeChronicles3 and a soldier of Agnus (who sports some rather distinctive ears!). In battle, her de ella speed allows her to easily evade attacks while dishing out damage with her ring-shaped weapons. Much like Noah, Mio is an “off-seer” as well. pic.twitter.com/uTCXj76Ne2 —Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) February 14, 2022

This is Noah, one of the protagonists from #XenobladeChronicles 3. As a Keves soldier, he wields a bright red blade in combat. He is also an “off-seer”, someone who mourns for those who’ve lost their lives on the battlefield. pic.twitter.com/pJQLzbR24J —Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) February 14, 2022

According to your descriptions, Noah is a soldier from Keves, and within this world he is known as an “off-seer”, that is, someone who mourns the lives lost in battle. On the other hand we have Ownthe second protagonist from Agnus and that it is also an “off-seer”.

Beyond their names and these brief descriptions, Nintendo He did not give additional details, so we will have to wait a while longer to have new information. However, according to the game director, the trailer for the Direct hides a couple of details that only the most dedicated fans will be able to find.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will debut in September Switch.

Publisher’s note: It will certainly be interesting to know the dynamic between both characters, since apparently, it will be similar to what we saw in Tales of Arise. Obviously, Monolith Soft will give these heroes their own personality, and it will be a matter of time before we see them in action.

