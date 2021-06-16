San Francisco (AFP)

The Japanese “Nintendo” group excited the fans of its game “Zelda” by displaying scenes from the new part of the series, on the last day of the “E3” video game exhibition, but without revealing a new model for its “Switch” console.

Amateurs are looking forward to a new version with stronger power and better graphics quality than the “Switch”, the console introduced by “Nintendo” more than four years ago. However, in the presentation that lasted nearly 40 minutes, the group contented itself with providing promotional clips for about twenty Game.