The movie of Super Mario Bros. It was one of the biggest hits of the year. However, Nintendo is not yet ready to abandon this project, as they recently announced a specialized guide on this tape. That's how it is, Just like a game, this visual aid is something you can't miss.

Some days ago, Nintendo shared a visual guide for the movie Super Mario Bros. completely free that you can check out here, although, yes, at the moment it is only available in Japanese, and it is unknown when it will have a translation into English or any other language. Here we find a series of comments and, above all, a recapitulation of all the easter eggs, winks, references and much more.

It's likely that everyone who saw the film can easily identify Charles Martinet, or even enjoy some visual reference, but it's also a safe bet that you missed some nod to Nintendo's past, like the easter egg of Punch Out! at the beginning of the tape. In this way, this guide will be able to effectively show you all the secrets that the film hides, as long as you know Japanese or have the translator with you at all times.

At the moment it is unknown if Nintendo intends to publish this guide in physical form.or if it will remain a completely free additional material that all fans can enjoy every time they plan to see the movie Super Mario Bros. It will be interesting to see if something similar is already in development for the live action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda. On related topics, Nintendo's stock market value is at its highest point since the days of the WIi and DS. Likewise, a flash card for the Switch has been revealed.

Editor's Note:

Recently, I discovered that Charles Martinet also has a cameo in the Latin Spanish dubbed version of the film, which is awesome. However, Super Mario Bros. It's still a fairly simple film that could have done a lot more with its material, but decided to play it safe to attract the largest audience possible, but fails to offer anything genuinely worthwhile.

Via: Go Nintendo