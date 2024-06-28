Times are changing and with it the way of buying video games is different, because for some years now codes have been sold to add money to digital wallets, either from credit cards or from other sources. Steam or even virtual money on Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox. And now, it seems that the company Mario wants to go a step further, since they offer an option to gift titles that does not necessarily include going to a store, buying the game with the box and giving it to the loved one.

Through My Nintendo Storeusers in Japan have the option to purchase a small gift box, into which users can insert a card eShop special of a game to select, which will be decorated with the theme of Mario and it is a mysterious cube of it. Inside will be the code with the chosen game and the user only has to make the corresponding exchange in the digital store to start playing without any problem.

The gift set is now available in the land of the rising sun, with 24 different games, with the option to buy certain DLCs such as Pokémon. It costs 550 yen, and depending on each game, the additional cost will be incurred at the time of purchase.

Here the description of My Nintendo Store:

My Nintendo Store is Nintendo’s official online store where users can purchase a variety of Nintendo-related products. This includes video game consoles, games, accessories, merchandise, and digital content. It offers a comprehensive experience for Nintendo fans, providing a wide range of products and services directly from the official source.

It is worth mentioning that the official online store is only available in the United States, at least for the American territory that also includes Canada. We do not have it in Latin America, and it is very possible that its integration will not happen soon.

