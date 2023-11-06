We are in the final stretch of the year, and this means that Black Friday is getting closer and closer. Thus, Nintendo has revealed all the offers that it plans to make available to the public in just a few weeks. Not only can we expect the classic discounts on games, But several models of the Switch will be available for the first time.

Just as the leaks had revealed, the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle is a reality. As the name implies, here we can find a Switch OLED, a digital copy of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. The interesting thing is that the Joy-Con have a design inspired by the fighting game. This package will be available next November 19 for $350 dollars, so you can save $68 dollars.

To the surprise of many, two new models of the Nintendo Switch Lite will be available. Each one features a design inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizonsand an included digital version of the game. However, these consoles will only be available in select stores for only $199.99.

The next special package is the Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con which will be available on November 10. Here we will find a code to download Super Mario Partyas well as two Joy-Con in red and blue colors. All this for only $99.99 dollars, so you can save $39.99 dollars.

Finally, the now classic Nintendo Switch – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle, which includes a system Nintendo Switch with the Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con, a download code for the digital version of the Mario game Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription will also be available for just $299.99.

As if that were not enough, we also find discounts on several Switch games. Starting November 19, you can purchase The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Super Mario Odyssey for $40 dollars. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe and Minecraft Legends: Deluxe Edition They will drop to $30 dollars. Everyone 1-2 Switch It will cost only $20 dollars during this period. Likewise, there will be more offers on Nintendo and third-party games in the eShop starting November 20.

On related topics, you can learn more about the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch here. Likewise, they launch a reader for up to Switch cartridges.

This is the best season to get a Nintendo Switch. Not only are the packages attractive, but you can get a very good selection of games at a price you can’t miss. Don’t hesitate, buy a Switch and enjoy this time in the company of friends and family.

Via: Nintendo Everything