Year 2023 It is no longer on its heels, and that means that many companies in the media will be sharing their financial results, especially when it comes to video games. One of those companies is Nintendowho are unveiling their best-selling games of the 2022 in digital format, specifically from the region of Japan.

Among the most outstanding results we find splatoon like the car pronounced king of the console, before this is followed by the classic consoles where you can find both the new versions of Pokemonas well as Legends Arceus. There are also timeless games like Undertale, Mario Kart 8 and others that users of switches.

This is the full list:

1.- Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) [09.9.2022]

2.- Legends Pokémon: Arceus (The Pokémon Company) [28.1.2022]

3.- Purple Pokémon (The Pokémon Company) [18.11.2022]

4.- Scarlet Pokémon (The Pokémon Company) [18.11.2022]

5.- Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021]

6.- Kirby and the forgotten land (Nintendo) [25.3.2022]

7.- Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) [29.4.2022]

8.- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017]

9.- Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018]

10.- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Nintendo) [29.7.2022]

11.- Kirby’s Dream Buffet (Nintendo) [17.8.2022]

12.- Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020]

13.- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018]

14.- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020]

15.- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017]

16.- Minecraft (Microsoft) [21.6.2018]

17.- Human: Fall Flat (Teyon) [28.12.2017]

18.- 51 Worldwide Games (Nintendo) [05.6.2020]

19.- Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo) [29.10.2021]

20.- Mon-Yu (Experience) [15.7.2021]

21.- eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2022 (Konami) [21.4.2022]

22.- Futari of! Nyanko Dai Senso (Ponos) [20.12.2018]

23.- INSIDE (Playdead) [28.6.2018]

24.- Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban (Konami) [19.11.2020]

25.- Dragon Quest X: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku Offline (Square Enix) [15.9.2022]

26.- Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square Enix) [27.9.2019]

27.- Resident Evil 6 (Capcom) [31.10.2019]

28.- Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) [21.7.2021]

29.- Unravel Two (Electronic Arts) [22.3.2019]

30.- Undertale (8-4) [15.9.2018]

In news related to Nintendo switches. It was recently revealed that a certain bug is being fixed that can expose hackers to remote hijacking of consoles. If you want to know more about it, we invite you to click on the following link.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: Nintendo is breaking it more and more with Switch, this despite the fact that it has already been on the market for five years, which will become six in a couple of months later. Even so, it would be interesting to finally meet the successor of the hybrid that has brought so much joy.