Due to the recent release of the latest trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdommore data has been released about everything that we are going to see throughout this launch, this includes commercials, the confirmation of known characters and even the appearance of Ganondorf. And now, its own developers have revealed how the game will start.

For what is stated in the official description, we will start with a links that he arrived at the floating islands that we see in the trailers, and there he must learn to master new abilities to go down to where he belongs. But it is known that things will happen with the princess of Hyrule and that will force him to go up again to discover a new mystery.

Here the description:

Link begins his journey on one of the many mysterious floating islands that have suddenly appeared in the skies of Hyrule. It is there where our hero must acquire new skills before returning to the surface world to start his great adventure.

Remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will arrive May 12 to nintendo switch.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: Hopefully it is the last thing they give us information, since many of us want to discover things on our own. Now that we’re a month away from launch, hopefully the days won’t take forever to get a copy of the game delivered to your doorstep.