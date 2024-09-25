The period of the Lucca Comics & Games 2024 is getting closer and closer and, for this reason, in addition to the special guests, companies are also presenting their program in view of the event.

Obviously, Nintendo couldn’t be left out of the roll call.now a regular presence at the fair but, despite years of collaboration, the company reveals that it still has several aces up its sleeve: for the 2024 edition, in fact, a truly interesting novelty has been presented.

As reported by the Japanese company through a press release, Nintendo has in store a series of interesting news to let us experience first-hand not only the successes of the Nintendo Switch, but also the new chapters coming out.

Let’s start immediately with the great news of this year: from October 30th to November 3rd it will be possible to access the Nintendo Pop Up Store (Piazza Bernardini): for the first time ever in Italy, a space where it will be possible to purchase unique gadgets, merchandise and accessories from the main Nintendo worlds: The Legend of Zelda, Pikmin, Animal Crossing and Splatoon.

Nintendo-themed novelties are spreading throughout the city, at the Garden of the Observantsit will be possible to immerse yourself in the universe of the tiny plant-like creatures through an area enriched by gaming stations with Pikmin 4take a picture at the photo corner, equip yourself with a Pikmin visor and get a special map, useful for the MINI WALK.

The Nintendo experience will go beyond the city limits of Lucca on Wednesday October 30ththanks to the special Trenitalia Regional train in livery The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomborn from the collaboration between Nintendo and Trenitalia (FS Group), which can be visited by all fans of the saga at the Lucca stationwhere it will remain for the whole day.

It will be possible to play some of Nintendo’s biggest hits of the moment: Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Super Mario Party Jamboree.

Further information is available on the Nintendo official website.