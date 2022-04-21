A couple of days ago it was revealed that a worker accused Nintendo of America of violating United States union laws. Although at the time an official statement was not shared by this company, today the reason why this person was fired in the first place was revealed.

According to a statement shared by Stephen Totilo, the employee in question was fired in the first place for leaking confidential information, and only that. With this, it is mentioned that Nintendo is not aware of attempts to unionize. This was what the company commented:

“We are aware of the claim, which was filed with the National Labor Relations Board by a contractor who was previously terminated for disclosing confidential information and for no other reason. Nintendo is not aware of any attempted syndication or related activity and intends to cooperate with the investigation by the NLRB. Nintendo is fully committed to providing a welcoming and supportive work environment for all of our employees and contractors. We take employment issues very seriously.”

With this demand, Nintendo of America joins a growing number of major video game companies that have recently been accused of labor violations.. The NLRB is currently litigating a labor dispute between leaders at Activision Blizzard and QA workers at Raven Software.

Editor’s Note:

Nintendo could be one more in the growing list of companies suffering from problems with the union of United States workers. Let’s hope that this problem has a solution quickly, where the employees are the ones who have the opportunity to create their union without problems.

Via: Stephen Totilo