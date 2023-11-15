Earlier in the week, The Game Awards finally revealed its nominees for the 2023 edition. Among those competing for Game of the Year, we find The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, both developed and published by Nintendo. Thus, The Big N has finally issued a statement on the matter.

Through its official Twitter account, Nintendo of America shared a message in which it thanked the recognition that The Game Awards has given them this year, as well as the fans who have purchased these two games. This is what was said about it:

“We are honored that The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom and #SuperMarioBrosWonder have received Game of the Year nominations at #TheGameAwards! Thanks to everyone for your support!”

We are honored that The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom and #SuperMarioBrosWonder have both received Game of the Year nominations at #TheGameAwards! Thank you to everyone for your support!https://t.co/ULRTEyeyn2 pic.twitter.com/bdXmOK2LHf — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 14, 2023

Along with this, he shared the link where all interested parties can vote for their Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023. However, the competition this year is quite tough. In addition to the two Nintendo titles, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake II, Resident Evil 4 and Baldur’s Gate 3 compete for the great recognition of this year’s GOTYand anyone on this list can win.

This is not the first time something like this has happened. Let us remember that in 2017, both Breath of the Wild as Super Mario Odyssey They were nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards, with the delivery of The Legend of Zelda winning this category. Although the competition is stronger this year, the possibility of something similar happening next month is not ruled out.

We remind you that The Game Awards will take place on December 7, 2023. On related topics, you can find out about all of this year’s nominees here. Likewise, fans are not happy about the absence of a game in this category.

Editor’s Note:

As I already mentioned, my favorite game of the year was The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and I would like to see this title as the big winner in this ceremony. However, the selection this time is quite strong, so I wouldn’t mind if one of the other competitors wins.

Via: Nintendo of America