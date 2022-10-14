Some years ago Nintendo had a strong dispute with one of the testers related to franchise Super Smash Bros., since he was accused of leaking certain elements before the game was released. However, he issued a lawsuit, given that he was unfairly fired for having asked questions in relation to workers’ unions and an error that was the fault of the system.

NowMackenzie Cliftonwill receive $26,000 in back payments and damages as part of a settlement with the game maker, according to a document filed with the National Labor Relations Board. To this is added that in his day he asked for an apology in a letter from Douglas Bowseran element that the union did not request on a mandatory basis.

It is mentioned that Nintendo is grateful that a resolution has been reached, this through a statement shared with Axios, saying he focused on ensuring the work environment remains welcoming and supportive for all employees and associates. So now, the unions and groups could be a bit more permissive.

This is what he commented clifton in the middle of Axios Regarding the verdict of the lawsuit:

My original goal in filing the charge was to show my co-workers at NOA what their rights are and what happens when they choose to exercise them. In that sense, the terms of this deal are exactly what I expected to see.

Via: Axios

Publisher’s note: With this it is clear to us that unions are now becoming a little more common in companies, and although everything originated by mistake, it is a positive step for the rights of those who are working in these large corporations.