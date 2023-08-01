













Nintendo removes a clone of The Last of Us from the eShop due to possible lawsuit from PlayStation









Those who search for the game on the Nintendo eShop will see that it is no longer listed. Also, his only trailer on YouTube was removed due to a copyright claim by Sony. So it is very likely that this was the same reason for his departure from the digital store.

Of course the loss of The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival it will not be one that players cry about. The Digital Foundry team was encouraged to try it and shared that it is one of the worst experiences they have played. If it weren’t for the fact that they hung on to fame from The Last of Us, we might not have heard of him.

Although the game is no longer available on the Nintendo eShop, those who previously purchased it still have access to it. As weird as social media can get, we wouldn’t be surprised to see it become a title everyone wants to own. Have you heard of him before?

What was The Last of Us clone on the Nintendo eShop about?

The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival put us in control of a soldier named Brian Lee. He was sent back in time with a time machine to investigate what caused a zombie outbreak. While searching for him, he meets a young woman named Eva who is immune to the virus and also looks very similar to Ellie from The Last of Us.

Of the people who downloaded it from the Nintendo eShop and played it, no one made it to the end. This is because its gameplay was tedious and had a large number of programming errors.. So in a way we don’t miss anything with this removal.

