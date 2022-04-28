Nintendo released a reminder before Nintendo Switch Sportsreminding parents to keep an eye on their children while they play.

Nintendo’s official Japanese account posted a tweet that reads: “Parents are advised to accompany their children when playing ‘Nintendo Switch Sports’ for their own safety. Please be careful to avoid children colliding with each other or throwing the Joy-Con at the TV while playing“.

In a follow-up tweet, Nintendo also highlighted the importance of using the Joy-Con’s adjustable wrist strap while playing the Wii Sports successor.

【保護者 の 方 へ】 お 子 様 が 『Nintendo Switch Sports』 を 遊 ぶ と き は 、 安全 の た め 付 き 添 っ て い た だ く よ う お 願 い い た し ま す。

遊 ん で い る お 子 様 同 士 で ぶ つ か る 、 テ レ ビ に Joy-Con を ぶ つ け る 、 な ど と い う こ と が 起 き な い よ う ご 注意 く だ さ い。 pic.twitter.com/a2thrFyQYI – 任天堂 サ ポ ー ト (@nintendo_cs) April 28, 2022



Does it remind you of anything? With Nintendo Wii Sports in 2006, gamers are likely to be reminded of the Wii Sports health and safety warnings that appeared not only in the game’s manuals, but also frequently during one match and another.

For sure Nintendo cares about the safety of the players! We remind you that Nintendo Switch Sports will be released tomorrow April 29, 2022.

Source: Eurogamer