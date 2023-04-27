To further heat up the spirits towards the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo released a promotional video on Twitter showing moments in various versions of Legend of Zelda in which you meet the legendary Master Sword in less than a minute.

There are only a few days left before Link’s new adventure reaches our hands, the title can already be ordered in online stores and even the digital versions can already be pre-downloaded. Console is also available Nintendo Switch OLED special edition of Tears of the Kingdom although the price begins to rise. And all this while we ask ourselves the same question that Nintendo Spain he formulates in his tweet:

The destroying sword of Evil… When was the first time you wielded the Master Sword in the series The Legend of #Zelda? pic.twitter.com/nTdYaG40oR — Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) April 26, 2023

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: I can’t with this, the truth is that my technique is to forget that something of these dimensions is coming so as not to be disappointed with the possible delays in the release date and, although in this case it is already final. I prefer not to get excited until I have a copy in my hands.