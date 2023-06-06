It is a fact that the game that would bring stardom to Nintendo this year is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which continues to break records with each passing day. However, there are projects that cannot be left aside, that is precisely Pikmin 4a game that after being somewhat abandoned, finally shows us a new advance.

This one does not show gameplay, but instead focuses on the story, telling us that an association known as the rescue brigade has been lost on a nearby planet, that also includes the iconic Captain Olimar. Now, under the mantle of a hero that we can create to our liking, it will be our mission to venture out to save all these characters.

Pikmin 4 was officially revealed during a Nintendo Direct from last year, and until now there were only two videos with a bit of gameplay, but now that it’s a month away, it’s time to reveal information. So it would not be surprising that we have slight advances every week to see if it is a worthwhile product.

The game launches on July 21 exclusively for nintendo switch.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: This will be the perfect dessert after playing Zelda for a while. In addition, it is a work that must be appreciated, since Miyamoto no longer participates in almost any project of the company directly.