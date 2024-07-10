The video, which you can find in the player below, in fact “ Recommends viewing for an adult audience ” and includes the PEGI 18+ symbol, as it “contains scenes that may offend the sensibilities of some viewers”. In reality, very little is shown: a quick mix of sequences accompanied by some piano notes in which the film is framed a man wearing a long coat and a paper bag as a mask on which a smiley face is drawn (which becomes slightly disturbing in one of the frames). In the description of the video and on X, we instead find the hashtag “Who is Emio?”.

A few minutes ago Nintendo has published a mysterious teaser trailer and a web portal titled “It’s mine “. The video was shared by all the company’s social media profiles around the world, giving the idea that it could be a project of a certain caliber and possibly horror-style .

Who is Emio?

Well, for now it is really difficult to understand anything about the nature of this project. However, some interesting details have been noted. First of all, as much as it might be obvious, the teaser trailer opens with the Nintendo Switch Logosuggesting that this is a game in progress for the Kyoto company’s current console.

Also, while in the West the movie is titled “Emio”, the Japanese version has a different name, which can be translated as “The Smiling Man”. The teaser site opened by Nintendo, which you can find at this addressinstead it does not seem to show anything more than what we have already seen in the video. However, in the next few hours some hidden details could emerge thanks to in-depth analysis by users.

