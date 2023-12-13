The month of December is almost halfway over, which is why some music and video game streaming companies have decided to launch the application in which users compile what they have consumed the most of the year according to the corresponding platforms. And now that PlayStation and Xbox They did the same a couple of days ago, Nintendo has decided to join in to see which of its players have spent many of their afternoons with the console switch.

Through social networks, the company Japan has mentioned that users can now use their application to see the most tested games of the year, and of course, they must log in with their console account so that the data is detected and there is a final result. Among the categories we see the most played month, the title with the most hours and many more details that perhaps some did not see coming.

Review all the fun you've had with the games! #NintendoSwitch in 2023 with a personalized summary! You can see what you played the most, choose your favorite game of the year, and share your stats with your friends. See your Nintendo Switch 2023 Roundup here:… pic.twitter.com/vybO2YNfq8 — Nintendo Latin America (@NintendoLatam) December 13, 2023

The only thing fans have to do to access this data is click on this linkthis to check what they have used around the first months of 2023 until approximately November, so some hours in December may not be considered. To this are also added the applications of Game Boy and Game Boy Advancesince those have been launched not long ago for the pleasure of those who enjoy retro-style experiences.

If you do the math, it is likely that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is in first place, given that it is the title that offered the most replayability this year. But also Super Mario Bros. Wonder can be found in user counts.

Via: Nintendo

Editor's note: The truth is I haven't been able to check my Nintendo Switch hours yet, but Tears of The Kingdom is surely somewhere there, since there was no other game that I spent millions of hours with on the console. Still, we will have to see the results later.